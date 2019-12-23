Concho Resources Rises 1.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.55 to a high of $84.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $84.41 on volume of 54,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Concho Resources on October 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Concho Resources have risen 18.8%. We continue to monitor CXO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Concho Resources has traded in a range of $61.37 to $126.54 and is now at $84.35, 37% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.