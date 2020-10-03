Concho Resources Falls 2.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.58 to a high of $51.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.00 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Concho Resources has traded in a range of $34.20 to $124.53 and is now at $47.87, 40% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.05% lower and 2.16% lower over the past week, respectively.