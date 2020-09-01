Concho Resources Falls 1.41% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.93 to a high of $90.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.61 on volume of 423,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Concho Resources have traded between a low of $61.37 and a high of $126.54 and are now at $89.17, which is 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 2.07% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Concho Resources on October 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Concho Resources have risen 29.3%. We continue to monitor CXO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.