Conagra Brands I Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.13%

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.20 to a high of $28.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.56 on volume of 931,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Conagra Brands I has traded in a range of $22.15 to $35.59 and is now at $28.12, 27% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Conagra Brands I and will alert subscribers who have CAG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.