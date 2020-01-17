Conagra Brands I Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.38%

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.28 to a high of $32.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.32 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Conagra Brands I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.81 and a high of $35.59 and are now at $32.88, 58% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Conagra Brands I on November 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.41. Since that recommendation, shares of Conagra Brands I have risen 9.8%. We continue to monitor CAG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.