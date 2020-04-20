Conagra Brands I Rises 1.91% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.30 to a high of $33.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.73 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Conagra Brands I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.59 and a 52-week low of $22.83 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $34.55 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Conagra Brands I and will alert subscribers who have CAG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.