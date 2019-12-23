Conagra Brands I has the Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (CAG , K , SAFM , FLO , CPB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG ) ranks first with a gain of 4.19%; Kellogg Co (NYSE:K ) ranks second with a gain of 2.79%; and Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM ) ranks third with a gain of 2.47%.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO ) follows with a gain of 2.27% and Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.97%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Campbell Soup Co on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Campbell Soup Co have risen 20.1%. We continue to monitor Campbell Soup Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.