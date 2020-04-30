Conagra Brands I Falls 1.32% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.71 to a high of $34.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.81 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Conagra Brands I has traded in a range of $22.83 to $35.59 and is now at $33.97, 49% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.