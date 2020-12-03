Conagra Brands I (CAG) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $24.07

Shares of Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) opened today below their pivot of $25.47 and have already reached the first level of support at $24.07. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $23.52 and $21.57.

There is potential upside of 68.7% for shares of Conagra Brands I based on a current price of $24.58 and an average consensus analyst price target of $41.46. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.36 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $31.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Conagra Brands I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.25 and a high of $35.59 and are now at $24.58, 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

