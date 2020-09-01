Conagra Brands I (CAG) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $32.17

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $32.02 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $32.17. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $32.34 and $32.66.

Over the past year, Conagra Brands I has traded in a range of $20.81 to $35.59 and is now at $32.16, 55% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 1.10% higher over the past week, respectively.

Conagra Brands I has overhead space with shares priced $32.16, or 22.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $41.46. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.80 and further support at its 200-day MA of $29.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Conagra Brands I and will alert subscribers who have CAG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.