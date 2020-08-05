Conagra Brands I (CAG) Breaks Through Resistance at $33.65

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $33.43 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $33.65. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $33.78 and $34.13.

Potential upside of 23.5% exists for Conagra Brands I, based on a current level of $33.57 and analysts' average consensus price target of $41.46. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.18 and further support at its 200-day MA of $29.85.

Over the past year, Conagra Brands I has traded in a range of $22.83 to $35.59 and is now at $33.57, 47% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

