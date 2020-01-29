Conagra Brands I (CAG) Breaks Through Resistance at $33.34

Shares of Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $33.33 today and have reached the first resistance level of $33.34. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $33.47 and $33.61.

Potential upside of 24.5% exists for Conagra Brands I, based on a current level of $33.31 and analysts' average consensus price target of $41.46. Conagra Brands I shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.05 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $29.30.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Conagra Brands I have traded between a low of $20.85 and a high of $35.59 and are now at $33.31, which is 60% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

