Conagra Brands I (CAG) Approaches New Downside Target of $25.43

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $29.37 today and has reached the first level of support at $26.80. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $25.43 and $21.49.

Conagra Brands I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.59 and a 52-week low of $22.56 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $27.26 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 52.1% exists for Conagra Brands I, based on a current level of $27.26 and analysts' average consensus price target of $41.46. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.35 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $30.46.

