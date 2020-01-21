Conagra Brands I is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CAG , BGS , POST , SJM , HSY )

Below are the top five companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG ) ranks first with a gain of 3.19%; B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.75%; and Post Holdings In (NYSE:POST ) ranks third with a gain of 1.34%.

Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM ) follows with a gain of 1.33% and Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.26%.

