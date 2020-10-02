MySmarTrend
Computer Program has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care Technology Industry (CPSI, EVH, CERN, MDRX, HMSY)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Computer Program ranks lowest with a an RPE of $142,000. Following is Evolent Health-A with a an RPE of $180,000. Cerner Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $199,000.

Allscripts Healt follows with a an RPE of $214,000, and Hms Holdings Cor rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $220,000.

