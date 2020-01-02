Computer Program has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry (CPSI, HMSY, CERN, ATHN, MDRX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Computer Program ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 0.6%. Hms Holdings Cor is next with a future earnings growth of 9.6%. Cerner Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 11.6%.

Athenahealth Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 15.0%, and Allscripts Healt rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 15.0%.

