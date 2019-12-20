Computer Program is Among the Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (CPSI, CERN, ATHN, HSTM, MDSO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Computer Program ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 25.78. Following is Cerner Corp with a a P/E ratio of 33.38. Athenahealth Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 51.99.

Healthstream Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 89.96, and Medidata Solutio rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 122.10.

