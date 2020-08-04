Computer Program is Among the Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (CPSI, MDRX, CERN, HMSY, ATHN)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Computer Program ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.2%. Following is Allscripts Healt with a forward earnings yield of 11.0%. Cerner Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%.

Hms Holdings Cor follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%, and Athenahealth Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%.

