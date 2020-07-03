Computer Program is Among the Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (CPSI, INOV, MDSO, OMCL, VEEV)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Computer Program ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 315.7%. Following is Inovalon Holdi-A with a EBITDA growth of 208.1%. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 116.6%.

Omnicell Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 103.6%, and Veeva Systems-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 92.3%.

