Computer Program is Among the Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (CPSI, MDRX, MDSO, INOV, OMCL)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Computer Program ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.6. Allscripts Healt is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.6. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.0.

Inovalon Holdi-A follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8, and Omnicell Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8.

