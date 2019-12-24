Community Health is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (CYH, THC, CSU, BKD, SEM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Community Health ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.02. Following is Tenet Healthcare with a a price to sales ratio of 0.20. Cap Senior Livin ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.21.

Brookdale Sr follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28, and Select Medical rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.64.

