Community Health is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (CYH, ACHC, CSU, SEM, USPH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Community Health ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,605.1%. Following is Acadia Healthcar with a EPS growth of 4,803.9%. Cap Senior Livin ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,846.2%.

Select Medical follows with a EPS growth of 3,566.9%, and Us Physical Ther rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,175.0%.

