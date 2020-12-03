Commscope Holdin has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Communications Equipment Industry (COMM, UI, MSI, PLT, VIAV)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Commscope Holdin ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 62.05. Following is Ubiquiti Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.56. Motorola Solutio ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.47.

Plantronics Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.73, and Viavi Solutions rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.13.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Commscope Holdin on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.13. Since that call, shares of Commscope Holdin have fallen 31.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.