Commercial Metal Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.37%

Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.23 to a high of $22.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.45 on volume of 196,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Commercial Metal on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Commercial Metal have risen 18.1%. We continue to monitor CMC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Commercial Metal has traded in a range of $13.27 to $24.04 and is now at $22.29, 68% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.