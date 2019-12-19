Comerica Inc is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (CMA, FCB, CFG, KEY, RF)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Comerica Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Fcb Financial-A with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Citizens Financi ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Keycorp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Regions Financia rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

