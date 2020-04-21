Comcast Corp-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.90%

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.11 to a high of $36.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.66 on volume of 9.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Comcast Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.71 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $35.74, 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.