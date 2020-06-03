Comcast Corp-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.16%

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.83 to a high of $40.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.42 on volume of 9.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Comcast Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Comcast Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Comcast Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.89 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $39.39, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.