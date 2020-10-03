Comcast Corp-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.77%

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.67 to a high of $38.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.16 on volume of 18.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-Ahas traded in a range of $36.70 to $47.74 and are now at $36.77. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Comcast Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Comcast Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.