Comcast Corp-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 8.16%

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.60 to a high of $39.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.99 on volume of 12.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comcast Corp-A have traded between a low of $33.27 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $38.59, which is 16% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Comcast Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have CMCSA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.