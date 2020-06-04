Comcast Corp-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 6.63%

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.09 to a high of $35.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.64 on volume of 11.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 22.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $31.71 to $47.74 and is now at $36.03, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.