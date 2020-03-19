Comcast Corp-A Rises 8.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.60 to a high of $39.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.99 on volume of 12.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Comcast Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.74 and a 52-week low of $33.27 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $38.59 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.