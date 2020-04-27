Comcast Corp-A Rises 2.02% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.40 to a high of $37.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.22 on volume of 7.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comcast Corp-A have traded between a low of $31.71 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $37.92, which is 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Comcast Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Comcast Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.