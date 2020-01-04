Comcast Corp-A Falls 4.45% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.78 to a high of $33.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.41 on volume of 9.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 21.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Comcast Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.71 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $32.84, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.