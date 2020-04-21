Comcast Corp-A Falls 3.90% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.11 to a high of $36.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.66 on volume of 9.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $31.71 to $47.74 and is now at $35.74, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

