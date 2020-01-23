Comcast Corp-A Falls 3.12% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.87 to a high of $46.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.79 on volume of 11.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Comcast Corp-A on December 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Comcast Corp-A have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor CMCSA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Comcast Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.67 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $46.10, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.