Comcast Corp-A Falls 2.07% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.82 to a high of $46.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.50 on volume of 6.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comcast Corp-A have traded between a low of $37.44 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $44.86, which is 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

