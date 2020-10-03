Comcast Corp-A Falls 1.77% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.67 to a high of $38.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.16 on volume of 18.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Comcast Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $36.70 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $36.77. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.