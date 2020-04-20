Comcast Corp-A (CMCSA) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $37.60

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $38.16 today and has reached the first level of support at $37.60. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $37.13 and $36.10 will be of interest.

Comcast Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.74 and a 52-week low of $31.71 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $37.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Comcast Corp-A has overhead space with shares priced $37.32, or 17.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.05. Comcast Corp-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.38 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $43.26.

