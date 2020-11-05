Comcast Corp-A (CMCSA) Breaks Through Support at $36.14

Shares of Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $36.39 today and have reached the first support level of $36.14. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $35.74 and $35.09 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comcast Corp-A have traded between a low of $31.71 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $35.94, which is 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has potential upside of 25.4% based on a current price of $35.94 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.05. Comcast Corp-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.96 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $42.71.

