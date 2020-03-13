Comcast Corp-A (CMCSA) Breaks Through Support at $36.03

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $37.79 today and has reached the first level of support at $36.03. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $32.73 and $27.67.

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has potential upside of 14.5% based on a current price of $39.33 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.05. Comcast Corp-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.93 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $44.02.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $34.44 to $47.74 and is now at $39.33, 14% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 1.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Comcast Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have CMCSA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.