Comcast Corp-A (CMCSA) Approaches New Upside Target of $47.74

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $47.44 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $47.59. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $47.74 and $48.04.

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is currently priced 5.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $45.05. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.59 and further support at its 200-day MA of $43.88.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $34.67 to $47.74 and is now at $47.57, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Comcast Corp-A on December 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Comcast Corp-A have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor CMCSA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.