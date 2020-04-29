Comcast Corp-A (CMCSA) Approaches New Upside Target of $39.16

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $38.50 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $38.60. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $39.16 and $39.82.

Potential upside of 16.2% exists for Comcast Corp-A, based on a current level of $38.77 and analysts' average consensus price target of $45.05. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.02, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $38.21.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $31.71 to $47.74 and is now at $38.77, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

