Comcast Corp-A (CMCSA) Approaches New Upside Target of $37.81

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $37.45 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $37.44. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $37.81 and $38.17.

There is potential upside of 20.7% for shares of Comcast Corp-A based on a current price of $37.33 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.05. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.99 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $43.37.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $31.71 to $47.74 and is now at $37.33, 18% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 13.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.