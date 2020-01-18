Comcast Corp-A is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (CMCSA, MSGN, DISH, CHTR, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Comcast Corp-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $2.52. Msg Networks- A is next with a FCF per share of $2.56. Dish Network-A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $5.04.

Charter Commun-A follows with a FCF per share of $12.75, and Cable One Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $26.28.

