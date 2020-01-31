Comcast Corp-A is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CMCSA , DISH , MSGN , CHTR , LBRDK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Cable & Satellite industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.85%; Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH ) ranks second with a gain of 0.93%; and Msg Networks- A (NYSE:MSGN ) ranks third with a gain of 0.46%.

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR ) follows with a gain of 0.46% and Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.32%.

