Columbia Sportsw Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.25%

Columbia Sportsw (NASDAQ:COLM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.69 to a high of $90.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $94.18 on volume of 426,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Columbia Sportsw have traded between a low of $87.60 and a high of $109.74 and are now at $89.26, which is 2% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Columbia Sportsw and will alert subscribers who have COLM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.