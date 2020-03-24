Columbia Propert Trading Lower on Heavy Volume, Inline With Overall Trend (CXP)

Shares of Columbia Propert are trading down -11.1% to $8.89 today on above average volume. Approximately 1.0 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 961,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Columbia Propert on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.77. Since that call, shares of Columbia Propert have fallen 61.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Columbia Propert have traded between a low of $7.80 and a high of $23.13 and are now at $8.00, which is 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% lower and 3.5% lower over the past week, respectively.