Colony Capital-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.38%

Colony Capital-A (:CLNY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.60 to a high of $4.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.63 on volume of 242,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Colony Capital-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $6.21 and a 52-week low of $4.32 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $4.63 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

