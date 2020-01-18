Colony Capital-A has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Diversified REITs Industry (CLNY, GOOD, VER, WRE, LXP)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Colony Capital-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,872.2%. Following is Gladstone Commer with a ROE of -251.0%. Vereit Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 19.0%.
Washington Reit follows with a ROE of 152.1%, and Lexington Realty rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 183.4%.
