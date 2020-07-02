Colony Capital-A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Diversified REITs Industry (CLNY, VER, OLP, ESRT, STAR)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Colony Capital-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.47. Vereit Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.43. One Liberty Prop ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.72.

Empire State Rea follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.96, and Istar Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.17.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vereit Inc on December 7th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Vereit Inc have risen 23.2%. We continue to monitor Vereit Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.